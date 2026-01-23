Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $3.0 in the prior trading day, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE: NMG) closed at $3.05, up 1.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.35 million shares were traded. NMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.119 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NMG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 20, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On February 08, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMG now has a Market Capitalization of 492471936 and an Enterprise Value of 422932032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NMG is 0.78, which has changed by 0.3452915 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NMG has reached a high of $6.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.45%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 657.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 786200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.86M. Insiders hold about 48.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NMG as of 1767139200 were 1484053 with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 1764288000 on 1126397.

Earnings Estimates

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) is currently under the scrutiny of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.42.