Financial Analysis: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ACV Auctions Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.62, up 1.77% from its previous closing price of $8.47. In other words, the price has increased by $1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.17 million shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

On November 12, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $6.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on November 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Peer Andrew sold 1,750 shares for $8.85 per share. The transaction valued at 15,488 led to the insider holds 72,473 shares of the business.

ANDREW PEER bought 5,250 shares of ACVA for $46,410 on Jan 15 ’26. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Chamoun George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 14,286 shares for $8.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,860 and bolstered with 2,598,383 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1564278656 and an Enterprise Value of 1432955008. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.948 whereas that against EBITDA is -49.077.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACVA is 1.62, which has changed by -0.6040206 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $22.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.15%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACVA traded 3.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2117620 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.53M. Insiders hold about 5.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.49% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of 1767139200 were 11060957 with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1764288000 on 13111452. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11060957 and a Short% of Float of 6.5799996.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) involves the perspectives of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $181.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $184M to a low estimate of $179.4M. The current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc’s year-ago sales were $159.51MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.33M. There is a high estimate of $214.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $760.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $757.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.16MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $852.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $903.49M and the low estimate is $823.53M.