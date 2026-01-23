Ratio Revelations: OFG Bancorp (OFG)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) closed the day trading at $38.98 down -8.45% from the previous closing price of $42.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. OFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.7.

On October 09, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Hovde Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $53.50 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when De Jesus Nestor sold 2,000 shares for $42.31 per share. The transaction valued at 84,628 led to the insider holds 22,690 shares of the business.

Nestor De Jesus bought 2,000 shares of OFG for $84,628 on Dec 22 ’25. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Ortiz Cesar A, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 5,500 shares for $42.17 each. As a result, the insider received 231,962 and left with 351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OFG now has a Market Capitalization of 1713374464. As of this moment, OFG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OFG is 0.76, which has changed by -0.015491307 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OFG has reached a high of $46.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.49%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OFG traded about 262.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OFG traded about 200450 shares per day. A total of 43.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.39M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.06% stake in the company. Shares short for OFG as of 1767139200 were 993713 with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1764288000 on 863599. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 993713 and a Short% of Float of 3.2199999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

OFG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 26.20% for OFG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-12-29 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 5.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of OFG Bancorp (OFG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.56 and $4.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.56. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $180.47M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $183.6M to a low estimate of $178.58M. The current estimate, OFG Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $178.59MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.21M. There is a high estimate of $187.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $753.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $731.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $740.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $731.44MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $775.9M and the low estimate is $759.6M.