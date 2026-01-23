Market Highlights: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Ends on a N/A Note at 98.78

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.36 million shares were traded. NDAQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.865 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.4.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NDAQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

On July 25, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $115.

Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $91.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Zecca John sold 4,500 shares for $100.01 per share. The transaction valued at 450,045 led to the insider holds 125,674 shares of the business.

JOHN ZECCA bought 4,500 shares of NDAQ for $450,045 on Jan 06 ’26. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, FRIEDMAN ADENA T, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 300,000 shares for $96.39 each. As a result, the insider received 28,917,000 and left with 1,924,903 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NDAQ now has a Market Capitalization of 56679493632 and an Enterprise Value of 65537929216. As of this moment, Nasdaq’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.024 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.795.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NDAQ is 1.02, which has changed by 0.21725202 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ has reached a high of $101.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.46%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NDAQ traded on average about 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3238630 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 572.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 450.86M. Insiders hold about 21.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.98% stake in the company. Shares short for NDAQ as of 1767139200 were 9437576 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1764288000 on 6457376. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9437576 and a Short% of Float of 2.09.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NDAQ is 1.05, which was 1.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010325977. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 48.74% for NDAQ, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-08-29 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.86. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.43. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $4.07 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.35B. The current estimate, Nasdaq Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.23BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDAQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.68BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.77B and the low estimate is $5.6B.

