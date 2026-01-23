Daily Progress: Lear Corp (LEA) Drop -0.89%, Closing at $121.73

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) closed at $121.73 down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $122.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. LEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.065 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.1301.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lear Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

On April 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $123.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $84.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when Cardew Jason M sold 5,000 shares for $118.17 per share. The transaction valued at 590,845 led to the insider holds 15,244 shares of the business.

Cardew Jason M bought 5,000 shares of LEA for $590,836 on Dec 18 ’25. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, Orsini Frank C, who serves as the EVP and President, Seating of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $110.62 each. As a result, the insider received 940,262 and left with 14,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEA now has a Market Capitalization of 6476778496 and an Enterprise Value of 8978956288. As of this moment, Lear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.391 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.543.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEA is 1.30, which has changed by 0.27552187 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEA has reached a high of $127.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.84%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LEA has traded an average of 622.56K shares per day and 499820 over the past ten days. A total of 52.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.62M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.89% stake in the company. Shares short for LEA as of 1767139200 were 2102543 with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 1764288000 on 1910393. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2102543 and a Short% of Float of 7.04.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LEA is 3.08, from 3.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025077349. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.11. The current Payout Ratio is 34.34% for LEA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-03-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.34, with high estimates of $3.74 and low estimates of $3.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.49 and $11.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.24. EPS for the following year is $14.1, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $15.11 and $13.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.84B to a low estimate of $5.73B. The current estimate, Lear Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.71BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.7B. There is a high estimate of $5.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.51B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.31BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.78B and the low estimate is $23.24B.