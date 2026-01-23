Market Recap: Whitefiber Inc (WYFI)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $19.69

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Whitefiber Inc (NASDAQ: WYFI) was $19.69 for the day, down -3.10% from the previous closing price of $20.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.61 million shares were traded. WYFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WYFI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on December 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On November 19, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $37.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $45.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WYFI now has a Market Capitalization of 753339200 and an Enterprise Value of 628204672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 189.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.949 whereas that against EBITDA is -198.331.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYFI has reached a high of $40.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.61%.

Shares Statistics:

WYFI traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 1086890 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.42M. Insiders hold about 75.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.53% stake in the company. Shares short for WYFI as of 1767139200 were 2258411 with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 1764288000 on 1093120. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2258411 and a Short% of Float of 20.26.