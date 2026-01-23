Closing Strong: Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) Ends at $205.16, Down -1.05 from Last Close

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $207.34 in the prior trading day, Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) closed at $205.16, down -1.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. DRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $209.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $205.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 99.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.26 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.68.

On January 08, 2026, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $207.

On October 28, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $190.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on October 28, 2025, with a $190 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 22 ’26 when SARAH H KING bought 4,605 shares for $206.65 per share.

Wilkerson John W. sold 2,258 shares of DRI for $480,954 on Jan 16 ’26. The President Elect, Olive Garden now owns 17,784 shares after completing the transaction at $213.00 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, Vennam Rajesh, who serves as the SVP, CFO of the company, sold 6,774 shares for $214.12 each. As a result, the insider received 1,450,419 and left with 9,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRI now has a Market Capitalization of 23862931456 and an Enterprise Value of 31745867776. As of this moment, Darden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.524 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.971.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DRI is 0.63, which has changed by 0.105165005 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DRI has reached a high of $228.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1948570 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.77M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.38% stake in the company. Shares short for DRI as of 1767139200 were 5391787 with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 1764288000 on 3971885. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5391787 and a Short% of Float of 6.260000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DRI’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.8, compared to 5.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027973378. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 63.17% for DRI, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-11-10 when the company split stock in a 10000:8939 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 32.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.58, with high estimates of $3.77 and low estimates of $3.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.8 and $10.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.58. EPS for the following year is $11.39, with 33.0 analysts recommending between $11.83 and $11.19.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $3.33B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.43B to a low estimate of $3.31B. The current estimate, Darden Restaurants, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.16BFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69B. There is a high estimate of $3.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.62B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.08BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.92B and the low estimate is $13.58B.

