Market Watch: Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $24.17

As of close of business last night, Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $24.17, down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $24.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. CAPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.085.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CAPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.59 and its Current Ratio is at 3.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on June 30, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On June 26, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

On May 20, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.Roth Capital initiated its Buy rating on May 20, 2025, with a $31 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAPR now has a Market Capitalization of 1314830720 and an Enterprise Value of 1020992384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 118.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 91.729 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.023.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAPR is 0.40, which has changed by 0.6425675 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAPR has reached a high of $40.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.53%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CAPR traded 2.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1407270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.87M. Insiders hold about 10.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.87% stake in the company. Shares short for CAPR as of 1767139200 were 5064287 with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 1764288000 on 16419579. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5064287 and a Short% of Float of 10.3599995.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.02 and -$2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.09 and -$2.36.