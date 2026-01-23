Market Resilience: U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) Finishes Strong at 1.0, Up 1.22

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) closed the day trading at $1.0 up 1.22% from the previous closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has increased by $1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. USEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9712.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of USEG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.33 and its Current Ratio is at 0.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Johnson Rice on October 26, 2022, initiated with a Accumulate rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

Global Hunter Securities Downgraded its Buy to Accumulate on May 14, 2012, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when Batchelor Joshua Lane sold 193,902 shares for $1.26 per share. The transaction valued at 244,200 led to the insider holds 105,400 shares of the business.

Batchelor Joshua Lane sold 177,070 shares of USEG for $222,010 on Oct 24 ’25. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 100,087 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Oct 27 ’25, another insider, Batchelor Joshua Lane, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, sold 167,438 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 209,364 and left with 95,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USEG now has a Market Capitalization of 35833824 and an Enterprise Value of 33145144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.495 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.431.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USEG is 0.56, which has changed by -0.6373626 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USEG has reached a high of $3.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.33%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, USEG traded about 905.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, USEG traded about 1341360 shares per day. A total of 34.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.36M. Insiders hold about 57.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.19% stake in the company. Shares short for USEG as of 1767139200 were 615887 with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 1764288000 on 808940. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 615887 and a Short% of Float of 4.42.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.88M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88M to a low estimate of $1.88M. The current estimate, U.S. Energy Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.22M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.62MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.99M and the low estimate is $11.99M.