Gaining Ground: Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Closes Lower at 17.08, Down -0.99

Nora Barnes

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed at $17.08 in the last session, down -0.99% from day before closing price of $17.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.61 million shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RIOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on November 19, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On September 26, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 ’25 when Werner Ryan D. sold 14,984 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 344,632 led to the insider holds 822,775 shares of the business.

Les Jason sold 113,948 shares of RIOT for $2,283,518 on Oct 03 ’25. The CEO now owns 769,911 shares after completing the transaction at $20.04 per share. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Les Jason, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 12,800 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 256,000 and left with 883,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 6350467072 and an Enterprise Value of 6891571712. As of this moment, Riot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.816 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RIOT is 3.70, which has changed by 0.2740029 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $23.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.20%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RIOT traded on average about 19.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23135780 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 371.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 322.28M. Insiders hold about 13.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.87% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of 1767139200 were 51048872 with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 1764288000 on 47373059. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51048872 and a Short% of Float of 13.99.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) is currently being evaluated by a team of 10.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and -$1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $160.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $187M to a low estimate of $139.96M. The current estimate, Riot Platforms Inc’s year-ago sales were $142.56MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.82M. There is a high estimate of $203M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.06M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $634.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $660.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $376.66MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $748.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $563.26M.

