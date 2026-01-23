Market Update: TE Connectivity plc (TEL) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $231.35

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) closed at $231.35 up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $231.0. In other words, the price has increased by $0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.78 million shares were traded. TEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $239.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $230.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TE Connectivity plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $249.

On July 11, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $200.

Vertical Research Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 20,817 shares for $228.67 per share. The transaction valued at 4,760,191 led to the insider holds 78,943 shares of the business.

CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 20,817 shares of TEL for $4,693,612 on Dec 18 ’25. The Chief Exec. Officer & Director now owns 99,760 shares after completing the transaction at $225.47 per share. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, HEATH MITTS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,269 shares for $226.86 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEL now has a Market Capitalization of 68060684288 and an Enterprise Value of 72555823104. As of this moment, TE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.088.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEL is 1.24, which has changed by 0.49330914 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEL has reached a high of $250.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.32%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TEL has traded an average of 2.01M shares per day and 2045170 over the past ten days. A total of 293.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.17M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TEL as of 1767139200 were 5811086 with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1764288000 on 4156075. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5811086 and a Short% of Float of 2.22.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TEL is 2.78, from 2.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012034632. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of TE Connectivity plc (TEL) is currently in progress, with 12.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.78, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.3 and $10.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.02. EPS for the following year is $12.32, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $12.75 and $12.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.79B to a low estimate of $4.7B. The current estimate, TE Connectivity plc’s year-ago sales were $4.14BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.91B. There is a high estimate of $4.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.84B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.26BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.9B and the low estimate is $20.39B.