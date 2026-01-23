Upward Trajectory: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $56.0

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ: BLKB) was $56.0 for the day, up 1.43% from the previous closing price of $55.21. In other words, the price has increased by $1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.37 million shares were traded. BLKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLKB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 31, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $80 from $92 previously.

On June 05, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $88.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 ’25 when Hollenbeck Rupal S sold 1,600 shares for $56.49 per share. The transaction valued at 90,384 led to the insider holds 6,366 shares of the business.

Rupal S Hollenbeck bought 1,600 shares of BLKB for $90,336 on Nov 21 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Gregoire Kevin P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,068 shares for $56.84 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLKB now has a Market Capitalization of 2716505856 and an Enterprise Value of 3668772096. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.229 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.312.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLKB is 1.11, which has changed by -0.27602935 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLKB has reached a high of $81.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.11%.

Shares Statistics:

BLKB traded an average of 342.75K shares per day over the past three months and 312440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.11M. Insiders hold about 22.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.39% stake in the company. Shares short for BLKB as of 1767139200 were 1166506 with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 1764288000 on 1308949. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1166506 and a Short% of Float of 4.52.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) is currently drawing attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $5.07 and $4.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $294.46M to a low estimate of $287.1M. The current estimate, Blackbaud Inc’s year-ago sales were $302.23MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $281.27M. There is a high estimate of $281.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $280.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.16B.