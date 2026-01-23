Stock Market Recap: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Concludes at 5.17, a -0.39 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $5.19 in the prior trading day, Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) closed at $5.17, down -0.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.59 million shares were traded. APPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.69.

On August 06, 2025, Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $8.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on November 15, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 ’25 when Kinsell Joshua bought 537 shares for $4.49 per share.

Kinsell Joshua bought 533 shares of APPS for $2,147 on Aug 22 ’25. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $2.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 259,000 and bolstered with 1,762,503 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPS now has a Market Capitalization of 579809792 and an Enterprise Value of 945958784. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.802 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.044.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APPS is 2.26, which has changed by 1.109756 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APPS has reached a high of $8.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.90%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2690680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.25M. Insiders hold about 12.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.72% stake in the company. Shares short for APPS as of 1767139200 were 10071581 with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 1764288000 on 9687328. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10071581 and a Short% of Float of 9.4399996.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $145.72M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.45M to a low estimate of $142M. The current estimate, Digital Turbine Inc’s year-ago sales were $134.64MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.14M. There is a high estimate of $133M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.28M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $550.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $546.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $548.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.51MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $616.03M and the low estimate is $610M.