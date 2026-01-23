Analytical Overview: Planet Labs PBC (PL)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Planet Labs PBC’s stock clocked out at $26.06, down -1.21% from its previous closing price of $26.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.53 million shares were traded. PL stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.917 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.145.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 200.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.99 and its Current Ratio is at 3.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when Johnson Ashley F. sold 150,731 shares for $27.01 per share. The transaction valued at 4,071,803 led to the insider holds 1,956,101 shares of the business.

VIJAYA GADDE bought 20,000 shares of PL for $535,352 on Jan 22 ’26. On Jan 21 ’26, another insider, THE GARY AND KRISTEN ROBINSON, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 47,835 shares for $26.96 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PL now has a Market Capitalization of 8563010560 and an Enterprise Value of 7958131712. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.174 whereas that against EBITDA is -214.02.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PL is 1.93, which has changed by 3.8492646 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PL has reached a high of $30.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.97%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PL traded 11.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16488710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 292.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.60M. Insiders hold about 24.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.64% stake in the company. Shares short for PL as of 1767139200 were 34658642 with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 1764288000 on 29885855. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34658642 and a Short% of Float of 13.450000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Planet Labs PBC (PL) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 9.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $78.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.95M to a low estimate of $73.9M. The current estimate, Planet Labs PBC’s year-ago sales were $61.55MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.57M. There is a high estimate of $88.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $284M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $297.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.35MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $377.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $405.43M and the low estimate is $348.4M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.