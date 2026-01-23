Analytical Overview: Planet Labs PBC (PL)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Planet Labs PBC’s stock clocked out at $26.06, down -1.21% from its previous closing price of $26.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.53 million shares were traded. PL stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.917 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.145.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 200.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.99 and its Current Ratio is at 3.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when Johnson Ashley F. sold 150,731 shares for $27.01 per share. The transaction valued at 4,071,803 led to the insider holds 1,956,101 shares of the business.

VIJAYA GADDE bought 20,000 shares of PL for $535,352 on Jan 22 ’26. On Jan 21 ’26, another insider, THE GARY AND KRISTEN ROBINSON, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 47,835 shares for $26.96 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PL now has a Market Capitalization of 8563010560 and an Enterprise Value of 7958131712. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.174 whereas that against EBITDA is -214.02.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PL is 1.93, which has changed by 3.8492646 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PL has reached a high of $30.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.97%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PL traded 11.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16488710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 292.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.60M. Insiders hold about 24.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.64% stake in the company. Shares short for PL as of 1767139200 were 34658642 with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 1764288000 on 29885855. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34658642 and a Short% of Float of 13.450000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Planet Labs PBC (PL) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 9.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $78.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.95M to a low estimate of $73.9M. The current estimate, Planet Labs PBC’s year-ago sales were $61.55MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.57M. There is a high estimate of $88.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $284M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $297.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.35MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $377.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $405.43M and the low estimate is $348.4M.