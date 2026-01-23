Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) closed the day trading at $498.64 down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $502.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.53 million shares were traded. SPOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $506.2571 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $491.3.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPOT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on December 17, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $800.

Pivotal Research Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $900 to $875.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when MONA SUTPHEN bought 2,758 shares for $704.79 per share.

DUSTEE JENKINS bought 3,384 shares of SPOT for $2,405,675 on Jun 05 ’25. On May 21 ’25, another insider, Rosello Company Limited, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $658.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPOT now has a Market Capitalization of 102666993664 and an Enterprise Value of 97525579776. As of this moment, Spotify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.772 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.854.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPOT is 1.67, which has changed by -0.016143262 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has reached a high of $785.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $475.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.22%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPOT traded about 2.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPOT traded about 3069480 shares per day. A total of 206.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.77M. Insiders hold about 27.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.98% stake in the company. Shares short for SPOT as of 1767139200 were 7584968 with a Short Ratio of 3.69, compared to 1764288000 on 7397462. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7584968 and a Short% of Float of 4.8600003.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 17.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $3.05 and low estimates of $1.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.4 and $5.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.48. EPS for the following year is $12.23, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $14.8 and $7.83.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $4.52B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.59B to a low estimate of $4.46B. The current estimate, Spotify Technology S.A’s year-ago sales were $4.24BFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.59B. There is a high estimate of $4.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.45B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.67BBased on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.96B and the low estimate is $19.07B.