Financial Metrics Unveiled: MP Materials Corporation (MP)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) closed at $68.37 in the last session, up 5.75% from day before closing price of $64.65. In other words, the price has increased by $5.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.46 million shares were traded. MP stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.51 and its Current Ratio is at 8.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

On December 05, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $71.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Hoops Elliot Dean sold 7,823 shares for $68.21 per share. The transaction valued at 533,607 led to the insider holds 74,967 shares of the business.

Elliot Hoops bought 7,823 shares of MP for $533,569 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, Litinsky James H., who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 272,600 shares for $64.17 each. As a result, the insider received 17,492,742 and left with 12,805,965 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MP now has a Market Capitalization of 12117248000 and an Enterprise Value of 11625364480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 49.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -147.502.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MP is 1.59, which has changed by 1.9972184 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MP has reached a high of $100.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.68%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MP traded on average about 9.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10918530 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 177.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.00M. Insiders hold about 19.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.53% stake in the company. Shares short for MP as of 1767139200 were 23274043 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1764288000 on 23574803. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23274043 and a Short% of Float of 14.38.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 7.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of MP Materials Corporation (MP).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.9M to a low estimate of $50.68M. The current estimate, MP Materials Corporation’s year-ago sales were $60.99MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.23M. There is a high estimate of $127.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $311.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $222.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $245.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.85MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $554.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $807M and the low estimate is $363M.