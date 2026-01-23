Balance Sheet Insights: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) closed at $218.5 up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $216.59. In other words, the price has increased by $0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. VRSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $219.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $215.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verisk Analytics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.95.

Rothschild & Co Redburn Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on October 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $220.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when Mann Elizabeth sold 300 shares for $219.54 per share. The transaction valued at 65,862 led to the insider holds 14,265 shares of the business.

Mann Elizabeth bought 300 shares of VRSK for $65,862 on Dec 16 ’25. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Shavel Lee, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,100 shares for $220.07 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRSK now has a Market Capitalization of 30527721472 and an Enterprise Value of 33233905664. As of this moment, Verisk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 80.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.309.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRSK is 0.79, which has changed by -0.22349691 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRSK has reached a high of $322.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $196.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.10%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRSK has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 1176310 over the past ten days. A total of 139.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.03M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.63% stake in the company. Shares short for VRSK as of 1767139200 were 3528267 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1764288000 on 3625129. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3528267 and a Short% of Float of 2.8800000999999997.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VRSK is 1.80, from 1.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008033612. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.6.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) is the result of assessments by 15.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $1.93 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.0 and $6.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.94. EPS for the following year is $7.71, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $8.03 and $7.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $773.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $788.9M to a low estimate of $767.58M. The current estimate, Verisk Analytics Inc’s year-ago sales were $735.6MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $804.43M. There is a high estimate of $847M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $782M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.88BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.45B and the low estimate is $3.19B.