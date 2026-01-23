Closing Figures Unveiled: Kala Bio Inc (KALA) Drop -2.09, Closes at $0.59

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Kala Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) closed the day trading at $0.59 down -2.09% from the previous closing price of $0.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. KALA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6198 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.59.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when Iwicki Mark T sold 154,894 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 125,464 led to the insider holds 103,540 shares of the business.

Reumuth Mary sold 32,230 shares of KALA for $26,751 on Oct 22 ’25. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 29,873 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On Oct 23 ’25, another insider, Reumuth Mary, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 967 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider received 793 and left with 28,906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KALA now has a Market Capitalization of 16431336 and an Enterprise Value of 13690738.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KALA is -2.44, which has changed by -0.9256474 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KALA has reached a high of $20.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -87.22%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KALA traded about 7.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KALA traded about 1596630 shares per day. A total of 27.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.69M. Insiders hold about 7.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.79% stake in the company. Shares short for KALA as of 1767139200 were 551064 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1764288000 on 2200568. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 551064 and a Short% of Float of 2.4.

Earnings Estimates

Kala Bio Inc (KALA) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.45 and -$4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.53.