Market Momentum Report: Navient Corp (NAVI)’s Negative Close at 12.23

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) closed at $12.23 in the last session, down -0.16% from day before closing price of $12.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. NAVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.485 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.205.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAVI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.98.

On January 21, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.

On September 30, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on September 30, 2024, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAVI now has a Market Capitalization of 1216041600 and an Enterprise Value of 46986506240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 106.064.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAVI is 1.34, which has changed by -0.1592313 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAVI has reached a high of $16.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.56%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAVI traded on average about 868.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 764640 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.88M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.08% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVI as of 1767139200 were 7766828 with a Short Ratio of 8.95, compared to 1764288000 on 7742517. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7766828 and a Short% of Float of 34.75.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NAVI is 0.64, which was 0.64 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.052244898. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Navient Corp (NAVI) involves the perspectives of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $138.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $145M to a low estimate of $131M. The current estimate, Navient Corp’s year-ago sales were $134MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.5M. There is a high estimate of $164M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $673M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $552M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $586.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $600M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $692M and the low estimate is $536M.