Stock Surge: STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Closes at $36.65, Marking a -1.61 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) closed at $36.65 down -1.61% from its previous closing price of $37.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.59 million shares were traded. STAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of STAG Industrial Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $37.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 22, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Benjamin S. Butcher bought 50,000 shares for $38.44 per share.

Chase Michael sold 13,144 shares of STAG for $509,304 on Nov 05 ’25. The EVP AND CIO now owns 9,422 shares after completing the transaction at $38.75 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, Michael C. Chase, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 13,144 shares for $38.56 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STAG now has a Market Capitalization of 6990966784 and an Enterprise Value of 10021853184. As of this moment, STAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.168 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.646.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STAG is 1.06, which has changed by 0.082534194 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STAG has reached a high of $39.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STAG has traded an average of 1.31M shares per day and 1572480 over the past ten days. A total of 186.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.68M. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.66% stake in the company. Shares short for STAG as of 1767139200 were 5207920 with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1764288000 on 7777541. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5207920 and a Short% of Float of 3.7600000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STAG is 1.49, from 1.487 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.039919462. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) in the stock market. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.0, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $211.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $211.8M to a low estimate of $210.68M. The current estimate, STAG Industrial Inc’s year-ago sales were $199.32MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.55M. There is a high estimate of $220.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.55M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $840M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $833.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $836.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $767.38MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $892.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $907.03M and the low estimate is $866.09M.