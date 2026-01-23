Analytical Lens: Exploring Gemini Space Station Inc (GEMI)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Gemini Space Station Inc (NASDAQ: GEMI) was $10.07 for the day, down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $10.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. GEMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GEMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 29, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $23 from $35 previously.

On October 07, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On October 07, 2025, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Meade Tyler Roberts sold 199,463 shares for $26.25 per share. The transaction valued at 5,235,904 led to the insider holds 1,287,914 shares of the business.

Beard Marshall Edmund sold 258,901 shares of GEMI for $6,796,151 on Sep 15 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,727,631 shares after completing the transaction at $26.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEMI now has a Market Capitalization of 1184772864 and an Enterprise Value of 1740462976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.709 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.518.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEMI has reached a high of $45.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.23%.

Shares Statistics:

GEMI traded an average of 1.97M shares per day over the past three months and 1266870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.54M. Insiders hold about 69.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.66% stake in the company. Shares short for GEMI as of 1767139200 were 7877880 with a Short Ratio of 4.01, compared to 1764288000 on 5793486. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7877880 and a Short% of Float of 19.229999.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$1. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.22 and -$12.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.6. EPS for the following year is -$2.52, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$3.39.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.76M. There is a high estimate of $74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44M. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $305.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343.95M and the low estimate is $266.2M.