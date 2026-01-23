Balance Sheet Breakdown: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $75.56 in the prior trading day, PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) closed at $76.17, up 0.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. PTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.264 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTCT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.26 and its Current Ratio is at 2.32.

On October 20, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $73.

On June 17, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.Truist initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2025, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when Utter Christine Marie sold 1,034 shares for $76.45 per share. The transaction valued at 79,049 led to the insider holds 72,693 shares of the business.

Pauwels Eric sold 4,602 shares of PTCT for $352,057 on Jan 08 ’26. The CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER now owns 82,887 shares after completing the transaction at $76.50 per share. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, Pauwels Eric, who serves as the CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of the company, sold 1,722 shares for $77.41 each. As a result, the insider received 133,300 and left with 81,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTCT now has a Market Capitalization of 6115559936 and an Enterprise Value of 6900297216. As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.878 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.226.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTCT is 0.48, which has changed by 0.6266954 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTCT has reached a high of $87.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1555110 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.99M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.79% stake in the company. Shares short for PTCT as of 1767139200 were 10709685 with a Short Ratio of 6.77, compared to 1764288000 on 12859294. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10709685 and a Short% of Float of 15.299999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.75 and $8.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.95 and -$3.48.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $246.96M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $385.47M to a low estimate of $167.67M. The current estimate, PTC Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $213.17MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.04M. There is a high estimate of $259M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $164.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $806.78MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $946.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $703.2M.