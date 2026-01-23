Financial Metrics Check: Cadiz Inc (CDZI)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cadiz Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.61, down -1.05% from its previous closing price of $6.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. CDZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDZI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on April 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDZI now has a Market Capitalization of 554976128 and an Enterprise Value of 635652608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.781 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.917.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDZI is 2.03, which has changed by 0.4713657 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDZI has reached a high of $6.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.91%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDZI traded 931.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1055970 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.36M. Insiders hold about 33.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.27% stake in the company. Shares short for CDZI as of 1767139200 were 6883208 with a Short Ratio of 7.39, compared to 1764288000 on 7126305. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6883208 and a Short% of Float of 12.29.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9M to a low estimate of $3.9M. The current estimate, Cadiz Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.75MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.27M. There is a high estimate of $3.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.27M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.61MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.8M and the low estimate is $19.8M.