Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) closed the day trading at $26.75 up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $26.43. In other words, the price has increased by $1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.86 million shares were traded. WRBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.3.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WRBY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.23 and its Current Ratio is at 2.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

On November 07, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $24.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Blumenthal Neil Harris sold 660 shares for $29.99 per share. The transaction valued at 19,793 led to the insider holds 37,119 shares of the business.

Gilboa David Abraham sold 80,094 shares of WRBY for $2,359,569 on Jan 13 ’26. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 37,247 shares after completing the transaction at $29.46 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, DAVID GILBOA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,094 shares for $26.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRBY now has a Market Capitalization of 3267908864 and an Enterprise Value of 3220074752. As of this moment, Warby’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7039.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.786 whereas that against EBITDA is 73.617.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WRBY is 2.04, which has changed by 0.016929626 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $31.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.87%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WRBY traded about 4.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WRBY traded about 3741140 shares per day. A total of 105.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.49M. Insiders hold about 18.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.15% stake in the company. Shares short for WRBY as of 1767139200 were 13241691 with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 1764288000 on 11385609. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13241691 and a Short% of Float of 13.459999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $213.11M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $216.13M to a low estimate of $210.2M. The current estimate, Warby Parker Inc’s year-ago sales were $190.64MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.15M. There is a high estimate of $257.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.52M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $876.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $870.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $873.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $771.32MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $987.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $930.2M.

