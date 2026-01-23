Insider’s View: Deciphering Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Abby Carey

Technology

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) closed at $49.76 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $50.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.31 million shares were traded. TAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

On November 19, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when Michelle St. Jacques bought 10,000 shares for $46.60 per share.

Molson Andrew Thomas bought 7,500 shares of TAP for $350,924 on Nov 10 ’25. The Director now owns 22,654 shares after completing the transaction at $46.79 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, Coors David S., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,245 shares for $44.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,824 and bolstered with 30,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAP now has a Market Capitalization of 9840328704 and an Enterprise Value of 15666758656. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.397 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.497.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TAP is 0.47, which has changed by -0.08575052 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TAP has reached a high of $64.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.07%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TAP traded on average about 3.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2787190 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 185.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.12M. Insiders hold about 15.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.61% stake in the company. Shares short for TAP as of 1767139200 were 17802578 with a Short Ratio of 5.40, compared to 1764288000 on 15963934. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17802578 and a Short% of Float of 12.97.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TAP is 1.88, which was 1.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036684513. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.65. The current Payout Ratio is 32.91% for TAP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-10-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.61 and $5.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.38. EPS for the following year is $5.52, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $5.89 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.76B to a low estimate of $2.65B. The current estimate, Molson Coors Beverage Company’s year-ago sales were $2.74BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.34B. There is a high estimate of $2.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.63BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.39B and the low estimate is $10.93B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.