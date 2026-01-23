Insider’s View: Deciphering Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) closed at $49.76 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $50.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.31 million shares were traded. TAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

On November 19, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when Michelle St. Jacques bought 10,000 shares for $46.60 per share.

Molson Andrew Thomas bought 7,500 shares of TAP for $350,924 on Nov 10 ’25. The Director now owns 22,654 shares after completing the transaction at $46.79 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, Coors David S., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,245 shares for $44.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,824 and bolstered with 30,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAP now has a Market Capitalization of 9840328704 and an Enterprise Value of 15666758656. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.397 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.497.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TAP is 0.47, which has changed by -0.08575052 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TAP has reached a high of $64.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.07%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TAP traded on average about 3.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2787190 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 185.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.12M. Insiders hold about 15.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.61% stake in the company. Shares short for TAP as of 1767139200 were 17802578 with a Short Ratio of 5.40, compared to 1764288000 on 15963934. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17802578 and a Short% of Float of 12.97.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TAP is 1.88, which was 1.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036684513. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.65. The current Payout Ratio is 32.91% for TAP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-10-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.61 and $5.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.38. EPS for the following year is $5.52, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $5.89 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.76B to a low estimate of $2.65B. The current estimate, Molson Coors Beverage Company’s year-ago sales were $2.74BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.34B. There is a high estimate of $2.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.63BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.39B and the low estimate is $10.93B.