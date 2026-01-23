Ratio Examination: Crown Castle Inc (CCI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) closed at $86.19 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $87.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.44 million shares were traded. CCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crown Castle Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 161.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.26 and its Current Ratio is at 0.26.

On December 01, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $101.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on October 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $112.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 ’25 when Levendos Christopher sold 1,065 shares for $93.98 per share. The transaction valued at 100,094 led to the insider holds 15,818 shares of the business.

Levendos Christopher bought 1,065 shares of CCI for $100,094 on Oct 28 ’25. On Oct 24 ’25, another insider, SCHLANGER DANIEL K, who serves as the EVP and CTO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $98.08 each. As a result, the insider received 2,942,295 and left with 65,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCI now has a Market Capitalization of 37533937664 and an Enterprise Value of 67051937792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.444 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.304.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCI is 0.98, which has changed by -0.014916956 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCI has reached a high of $115.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.33%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCI has traded an average of 2.95M shares per day and 2967810 over the past ten days. A total of 435.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.05M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.43% stake in the company. Shares short for CCI as of 1767139200 were 6982422 with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 1764288000 on 7385840. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6982422 and a Short% of Float of 2.1300000999999997.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CCI is 4.75, from 5.255 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.060284503. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.74.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Crown Castle Inc (CCI) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $3.71 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.05B. The current estimate, Crown Castle Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.65BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.57BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.43B and the low estimate is $4B.