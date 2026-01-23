Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Adient plc (ADNT)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) was $21.85 for the day, down -2.24% from the previous closing price of $22.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. ADNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.8.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

On September 25, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $31.

On August 21, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on August 21, 2025, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Berthelin Michel Pierre Rose sold 2,500 shares for $19.71 per share. The transaction valued at 49,275 led to the insider holds 116,425 shares of the business.

MICHEL PIERRE ROSE BERTHELIN bought 2,500 shares of ADNT for $49,270 on Nov 26 ’25. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, Dorlack Jerome J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $22.77 each. As a result, the insider received 273,240 and left with 441,025 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADNT now has a Market Capitalization of 1729460224 and an Enterprise Value of 3822460160. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.263 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADNT is 1.60, which has changed by 0.30396736 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADNT has reached a high of $26.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.14%.

Shares Statistics:

ADNT traded an average of 1.23M shares per day over the past three months and 1608410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.51M. Insiders hold about 2.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.51% stake in the company. Shares short for ADNT as of 1767139200 were 6801269 with a Short Ratio of 5.54, compared to 1764288000 on 7891824. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6801269 and a Short% of Float of 12.82.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Adient plc (ADNT) is currently being evaluated by a team of 10.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $3.04, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.35B. The current estimate, Adient plc’s year-ago sales were $3.5BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.65B. There is a high estimate of $3.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.54B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.54BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.24B and the low estimate is $14.56B.