Metric Deep Dive: Understanding BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (BTX) Through its Ratios

After finishing at $6.79 in the prior trading day, BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (NYSE: BTX) closed at $6.77, down -0.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. BTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.7336.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when Fairbairn Robert W sold 21,936 shares for $6.52 per share. The transaction valued at 143,023 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Fairbairn Robert W sold 1 shares of BTX for $5 on Dec 19 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1444299264.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTX is 1.33, which has changed by -0.1729598 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTX has reached a high of $8.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.07%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 985.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1230120 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for BTX as of 1767139200 were 105440 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1764288000 on 139860.