Metric Deep Dive: Understanding BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (BTX) Through its Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $6.79 in the prior trading day, BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (NYSE: BTX) closed at $6.77, down -0.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. BTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.7336.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when Fairbairn Robert W sold 21,936 shares for $6.52 per share. The transaction valued at 143,023 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Fairbairn Robert W sold 1 shares of BTX for $5 on Dec 19 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1444299264.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTX is 1.33, which has changed by -0.1729598 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTX has reached a high of $8.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.07%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 985.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1230120 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for BTX as of 1767139200 were 105440 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1764288000 on 139860.

