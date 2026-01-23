Financial Analysis: Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PAYX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on December 09, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $121 from $140 previously.

On October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $128.Wells Fargo initiated its Underweight rating on October 22, 2025, with a $128 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when B Thomas Golisano Revocable Li bought 234,276 shares for $111.40 per share.

B. Thomas Golisano Revocable L bought 212,980 shares of PAYX for $23,727,037 on Nov 12 ’25. On Oct 24 ’25, another insider, B. Thomas Golisano Revocable L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 302,050 shares for $125.23 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYX now has a Market Capitalization of 38477721600 and an Enterprise Value of 41991421952. As of this moment, Paychex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.959 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.644.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAYX is 0.90, which has changed by -0.26637465 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAYX has reached a high of $161.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.53%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PAYX traded 3.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2813240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 358.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.66M. Insiders hold about 10.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.29% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYX as of 1767139200 were 17521215 with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 1764288000 on 15604639. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17521215 and a Short% of Float of 5.46.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.22, PAYX has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03936934. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 87.81% for PAYX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-05-23 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Paychex Inc (PAYX) is currently drawing attention from 16.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.51 and $5.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.49. EPS for the following year is $5.91, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $6.03 and $5.84.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.76B. The current estimate, Paychex Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.51BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.57BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.04B and the low estimate is $6.8B.