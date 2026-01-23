Ratio Revelations: 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) closed the day trading at $8.09 up 5.20% from the previous closing price of $7.69. In other words, the price has increased by $5.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FDMT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.42 and its Current Ratio is at 8.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On January 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $15.

On November 21, 2024, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $8.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on November 21, 2024, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 ’25 when Gupta Ashoo sold 389 shares for $8.68 per share. The transaction valued at 3,377 led to the insider holds 46,218 shares of the business.

Bizily Scott sold 1,635 shares of FDMT for $17,822 on Dec 16 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 3,594 shares after completing the transaction at $10.90 per share. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, SCOTT BIZILY, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,635 shares for $10.95 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDMT now has a Market Capitalization of 462222784 and an Enterprise Value of 179422752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3851.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1495.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.806.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FDMT is 3.00, which has changed by 0.65021455 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $12.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.32%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FDMT traded about 995.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FDMT traded about 806500 shares per day. A total of 55.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.15M. Insiders hold about 8.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.64% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of 1767139200 were 8677770 with a Short Ratio of 8.72, compared to 1764288000 on 5049284. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8677770 and a Short% of Float of 15.689998999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$3.48, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$4.3.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $30.86M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $85M to a low estimate of $85k. The current estimate, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $1kFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.34M. There is a high estimate of $8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25k.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $204k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37kBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.3M and the low estimate is $100k.