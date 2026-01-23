Market Highlights: BXP Inc (BXP) Ends on a Low Note at 65.4

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP) closed at $65.4 in the last session, down -0.80% from day before closing price of $65.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.67 million shares were traded. BXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BXP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.09.

On December 04, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $80.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $83.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 36,314 shares for $72.18 per share. The transaction valued at 2,621,134 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A bought 36,314 shares of BXP for $2,619,873 on Dec 01 ’25. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, Otteni Peter V, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,136 shares for $72.65 each. As a result, the insider received 300,470 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXP now has a Market Capitalization of 11569034240 and an Enterprise Value of 29368207360. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.575 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.43.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BXP is 1.03, which has changed by -0.10372484 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $79.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BXP traded on average about 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1585930 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.40M. Insiders hold about 0.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of 1767139200 were 10916062 with a Short Ratio of 7.50, compared to 1764288000 on 10155815. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10916062 and a Short% of Float of 9.4.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BXP is 3.36, which was 3.64 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.055210073. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.13.

Earnings Estimates

BXP Inc (BXP) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $872.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $872.43M to a low estimate of $871.59M. The current estimate, BXP Inc’s year-ago sales were $858.57MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $865.61M. There is a high estimate of $871.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $859.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.41BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $3.43B.