Daily Progress: BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Gain 6.21%, Closing at $26.87

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) closed at $26.87 up 6.21% from its previous closing price of $25.3. In other words, the price has increased by $6.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. BKSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BlackSky Technology Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.89 and its Current Ratio is at 3.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On April 10, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 04, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Ward Tracy sold 700 shares for $19.27 per share. The transaction valued at 13,489 led to the insider holds 43,726 shares of the business.

Lin Christiana L sold 10,388 shares of BKSY for $200,177 on Dec 12 ’25. The General Counsel & CAO now owns 393,558 shares after completing the transaction at $19.27 per share. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, Dubois Henry Edward, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,912 shares for $19.27 each. As a result, the insider received 248,814 and left with 463,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKSY now has a Market Capitalization of 967121088 and an Enterprise Value of 1015337664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.981 whereas that against EBITDA is -59.436.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BKSY is 2.40, which has changed by 0.6911764 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has reached a high of $33.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.48%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BKSY has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 1629090 over the past ten days. A total of 35.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.65M. Insiders hold about 17.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.98% stake in the company. Shares short for BKSY as of 1767139200 were 7693997 with a Short Ratio of 4.69, compared to 1764288000 on 8697183. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7693997 and a Short% of Float of 21.94.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 4.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $37.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $45M to a low estimate of $27M. The current estimate, BlackSky Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $30.37MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.88M. There is a high estimate of $36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $117M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.09MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $159.8M and the low estimate is $121.5M.