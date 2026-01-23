Market Recap: Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $1.68

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ: SOBR) was $1.68 for the day, down -21.13% from the previous closing price of $2.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$21.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. SOBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.15 and its Current Ratio is at 4.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOBR now has a Market Capitalization of 3168879 and an Enterprise Value of -1889762. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.189 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.233.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOBR is 0.15, which has changed by -0.78571427 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.82%.

Shares Statistics:

SOBR traded an average of 2.49M shares per day over the past three months and 131740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28M. Insiders hold about 32.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.22% stake in the company. Shares short for SOBR as of 1767139200 were 573556 with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 1764288000 on 2790. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 573556 and a Short% of Float of 30.44.