Closing Strong: Match Group Inc (MTCH) Ends at $31.52, Up 1.63 from Last Close

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $31.01 in the prior trading day, Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) closed at $31.52, up 1.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.94 million shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41.

On February 06, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Rascoff Spencer M bought 14,000 shares for $31.84 per share. The transaction valued at 445,691 led to the insider holds 165,128 shares of the business.

Eigenmann Philip D sold 6,531 shares of MTCH for $245,024 on Sep 03 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 23,240 shares after completing the transaction at $37.52 per share. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, PHILIP EIGENMANN, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,531 shares for $37.52 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTCH now has a Market Capitalization of 7584410112 and an Enterprise Value of 10521395200. As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.033 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.989.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTCH is 1.33, which has changed by -0.08940107 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $39.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.98%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3609300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 258.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.06M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.71% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of 1767139200 were 13599009 with a Short Ratio of 3.83, compared to 1764288000 on 12748624. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13599009 and a Short% of Float of 6.7.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MTCH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.76, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024504272. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52. The current Payout Ratio is 9.40% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-07-01 when the company split stock in a 3502:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Match Group Inc (MTCH) is the result of assessments by 6.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $872.79M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $903M to a low estimate of $869M. The current estimate, Match Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $860.18MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $854.35M. There is a high estimate of $861.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $835.86M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.52B.