Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Humana Inc’s stock clocked out at $266.29, down -1.62% from its previous closing price of $270.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $274.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $265.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

On December 05, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $313.

On October 14, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $235.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on October 14, 2025, with a $235 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Rechtin James A. bought 6,530 shares for $229.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,496,984 led to the insider holds 30,474 shares of the business.

Diamond Susan M bought 10,959 shares of HUM for $2,732,134 on Apr 08 ’25. On Feb 24 ’25, another insider, Huval Timothy S., who serves as the Former Chief Administrative Of of the company, bought 1,247 shares for $258.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUM now has a Market Capitalization of 32027516928 and an Enterprise Value of 22912516096. As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.181 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.934.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUM is 0.44, which has changed by -0.08132231 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $315.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.71%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUM traded 1.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 885510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.98M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.46% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of 1767139200 were 5295934 with a Short Ratio of 3.84, compared to 1764288000 on 4784843. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5295934 and a Short% of Float of 4.9399999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.54, HUM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013078656. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 35.45% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1991-08-01 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Humana Inc (HUM) is currently being evaluated by 24.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.66, with high estimates of $13.1 and low estimates of $6.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.64 and $16.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.07. EPS for the following year is $12.13, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $14.19 and $8.23.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $32.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.53B to a low estimate of $31.65B. The current estimate, Humana Inc’s year-ago sales were $29.21BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.51B. There is a high estimate of $40.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.43B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.76BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.93B and the low estimate is $137.72B.