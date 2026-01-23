Market Resilience: Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Finishes Strong at 5.59, Up 1.45

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) closed the day trading at $5.59 up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $5.51. In other words, the price has increased by $1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.08 million shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.515.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRGV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.32 and its Current Ratio is at 0.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on March 18, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $2 from $2.50 previously.

TD Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 13, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when SOFTBANK VISION FUND (AIV M2) sold 3,000,000 shares for $5.65 per share. The transaction valued at 16,950,000 led to the insider holds 15,535,631 shares of the business.

SoftBank Vision Fund (AIV M2) bought 3,000,000 shares of NRGV for $18,090,000 on Jan 15 ’26. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, Beer Michael Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $4.91 each. As a result, the insider received 245,540 and left with 1,150,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRGV now has a Market Capitalization of 937946112 and an Enterprise Value of 968951104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.558 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.461.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NRGV is 0.90, which has changed by 1.6238096 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $6.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.91%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRGV traded about 3.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRGV traded about 2844190 shares per day. A total of 166.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.65M. Insiders hold about 35.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.36% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of 1767139200 were 9059364 with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 1764288000 on 6949695. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9059364 and a Short% of Float of 7.140000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $140.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $152.23M to a low estimate of $130.4M. Energy Vault Holdings Inc's year-ago sales were $33.47M. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.3M. There is a high estimate of $46.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRGV's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $191.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.2M. Based on 3 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $246.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $307.51M and the low estimate is $214.5M.