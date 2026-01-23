Gaining Ground: Smithfield Foods, Inc (SFD) Closes Lower at 23.1, Down -0.04

Nora Barnes

Technology

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) closed at $23.1 in the last session, down -0.04% from day before closing price of $23.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. SFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.085.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On March 18, 2025, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when France Steven bought 2,500 shares for $23.25 per share. The transaction valued at 58,125 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Hall Mark L. bought 2,000 shares of SFD for $46,500 on Sep 08 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 72,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.25 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Wan Long, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,800,000 shares for $23.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,850,000 and bolstered with 5,060,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFD now has a Market Capitalization of 9080903680 and an Enterprise Value of 10955904000. As of this moment, Smithfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.718 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.023.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SFD is 0.12, which has changed by 0.17012656 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SFD has reached a high of $26.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFD traded on average about 917.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 719210 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 393.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.10M. Insiders hold about 88.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.29% stake in the company. Shares short for SFD as of 1767139200 were 2933309 with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 1764288000 on 2471215. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2933309 and a Short% of Float of 11.58.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Smithfield Foods, Inc (SFD) is underway, with the input of 5.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $2.46 and $2.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.24B to a low estimate of $3.86B. The current estimate, Smithfield Foods, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.95BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69B. There is a high estimate of $3.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.61B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.14BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.83B and the low estimate is $15.25B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.