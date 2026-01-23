Gaining Ground: Smithfield Foods, Inc (SFD) Closes Lower at 23.1, Down -0.04

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) closed at $23.1 in the last session, down -0.04% from day before closing price of $23.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. SFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.085.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On March 18, 2025, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when France Steven bought 2,500 shares for $23.25 per share. The transaction valued at 58,125 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Hall Mark L. bought 2,000 shares of SFD for $46,500 on Sep 08 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 72,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.25 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Wan Long, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,800,000 shares for $23.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,850,000 and bolstered with 5,060,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFD now has a Market Capitalization of 9080903680 and an Enterprise Value of 10955904000. As of this moment, Smithfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.718 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.023.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SFD is 0.12, which has changed by 0.17012656 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SFD has reached a high of $26.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFD traded on average about 917.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 719210 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 393.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.10M. Insiders hold about 88.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.29% stake in the company. Shares short for SFD as of 1767139200 were 2933309 with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 1764288000 on 2471215. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2933309 and a Short% of Float of 11.58.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Smithfield Foods, Inc (SFD) is underway, with the input of 5.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $2.46 and $2.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.24B to a low estimate of $3.86B. The current estimate, Smithfield Foods, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.95BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69B. There is a high estimate of $3.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.61B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.14BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.83B and the low estimate is $15.25B.