Market Update: Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Sees N/A Movement%, Closing at $4.38

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.43 million shares were traded. BORR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.445 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Borr Drilling Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.55 and its Current Ratio is at 1.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 11, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.25.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on September 13, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BORR now has a Market Capitalization of 1344102912 and an Enterprise Value of 3080822784. As of this moment, Borr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.007 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.142.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BORR is 1.09, which has changed by 0.2478633 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.31%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BORR has traded an average of 5.18M shares per day and 4523000 over the past ten days. A total of 285.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.66M. Insiders hold about 14.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of 1767139200 were 13149264 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1764288000 on 13185609. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13149264 and a Short% of Float of 5.43.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BORR is 0.02, from 0.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00456621. The current Payout Ratio is 73.35% for BORR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-03-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-12-14 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) is currently attracting attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $238.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $252M to a low estimate of $230.94M. The current estimate, Borr Drilling Ltd’s year-ago sales were $263.1MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.73M. There is a high estimate of $267M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $992.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $948.14M.