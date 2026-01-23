Upward Trajectory: Cloudflare Inc (NET) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $173.3

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) was $173.3 for the day, up 1.96% from the previous closing price of $169.97. In other words, the price has increased by $1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.23 million shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $168.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 293.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.04 and its Current Ratio is at 2.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 02, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $235.

DZ Bank Upgraded its Sell to Hold on November 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $237.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 10,000 shares for $178.37 per share. The transaction valued at 1,783,682 led to the insider holds 137,486 shares of the business.

THOMAS SEIFERT bought 10,000 shares of NET for $1,841,700 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, Zatlyn Michelle, who serves as the President and Board Co-Chair of the company, sold 25,641 shares for $190.05 each. As a result, the insider received 4,873,012 and left with 24,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NET now has a Market Capitalization of 60703723520 and an Enterprise Value of 60161970176. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 45.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.881 whereas that against EBITDA is -1235.714.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NET is 1.98, which has changed by 0.3584559 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $260.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.26%.

Shares Statistics:

NET traded an average of 2.72M shares per day over the past three months and 3004220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 315.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 312.26M. Insiders hold about 10.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.51% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of 1767139200 were 9116168 with a Short Ratio of 3.35, compared to 1764288000 on 9130458. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9116168 and a Short% of Float of 3.26.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 29.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Cloudflare Inc (NET) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 33.0 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $617.37M to a low estimate of $588.73M. The current estimate, Cloudflare Inc’s year-ago sales were $459.95MFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $614.19M. There is a high estimate of $631.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $602.2M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $2.65B.