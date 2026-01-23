Stock Market Recap: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Concludes at 453.77, a 1.77 Surge/Decline

Abby Carey

Business

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $445.88 in the prior trading day, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed at $453.77, up 1.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $454.4699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $446.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRWD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 103.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

On January 09, 2026, Berenberg Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $600.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $535 to $575.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Flower Johanna sold 3,000 shares for $461.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,385,820 led to the insider holds 76,082 shares of the business.

2025 DK CHARITABLE REMAINDER U bought 20,960 shares of CRWD for $9,658,049 on Jan 15 ’26. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, Johanna Flower, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $460.70 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRWD now has a Market Capitalization of 114394701824 and an Enterprise Value of 110454194176. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.195 whereas that against EBITDA is -1177.249.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRWD is 1.04, which has changed by 0.18926704 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $566.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $298.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.04%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2939840 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 252.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.10M. Insiders hold about 3.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.41% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of 1767139200 were 6595474 with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 1764288000 on 6482750. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6595474 and a Short% of Float of 2.7.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) is a result of the insights provided by 44.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.86 and $3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.72. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 52.0 analysts recommending between $5.98 and $4.52.

Revenue Estimates

43 analysts predict $1.3B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.29B. The current estimate, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.06BFor the next quarter, 43 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 49 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95BBased on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.03B and the low estimate is $5.77B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.