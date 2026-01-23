Stock Market Recap: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Concludes at 453.77, a 1.77 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $445.88 in the prior trading day, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed at $453.77, up 1.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $454.4699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $446.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRWD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 103.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

On January 09, 2026, Berenberg Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $600.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $535 to $575.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Flower Johanna sold 3,000 shares for $461.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,385,820 led to the insider holds 76,082 shares of the business.

2025 DK CHARITABLE REMAINDER U bought 20,960 shares of CRWD for $9,658,049 on Jan 15 ’26. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, Johanna Flower, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $460.70 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRWD now has a Market Capitalization of 114394701824 and an Enterprise Value of 110454194176. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.195 whereas that against EBITDA is -1177.249.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRWD is 1.04, which has changed by 0.18926704 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $566.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $298.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.04%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2939840 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 252.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.10M. Insiders hold about 3.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.41% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of 1767139200 were 6595474 with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 1764288000 on 6482750. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6595474 and a Short% of Float of 2.7.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) is a result of the insights provided by 44.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.86 and $3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.72. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 52.0 analysts recommending between $5.98 and $4.52.

Revenue Estimates

43 analysts predict $1.3B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.29B. The current estimate, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.06BFor the next quarter, 43 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 49 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95BBased on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.03B and the low estimate is $5.77B.