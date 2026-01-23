Analytical Overview: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Beyond Meat Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.93, down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 47.52 million shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9311.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BYND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 24, 2025, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $1.50 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’25 when GRAYSON CHELSEA A sold 492 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 484 led to the insider holds 40,225 shares of the business.

Chelsea A Grayson bought 492 shares of BYND for $464 on Dec 26 ’25. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, GRAYSON CHELSEA A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 492 shares for $0.87 each. As a result, the insider received 427 and left with 40,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYND now has a Market Capitalization of 423679904 and an Enterprise Value of 1617957888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.568 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.584.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BYND is 2.65, which has changed by -0.77002454 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $7.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.26%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BYND traded 155.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 56793020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 453.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 433.91M. Insiders hold about 4.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of 1767139200 were 139936742 with a Short Ratio of 0.90, compared to 1764288000 on 114617198. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 139936742 and a Short% of Float of 31.1.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$1.28.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $63.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65M to a low estimate of $62M. The current estimate, Beyond Meat Inc’s year-ago sales were $76.66MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.51M. There is a high estimate of $65.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.45MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $272.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278M and the low estimate is $265.8M.