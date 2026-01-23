Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) closed the day trading at $30.92 down -4.80% from the previous closing price of $32.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. CBRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.865.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CBRL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.16 and its Current Ratio is at 0.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 17, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On March 10, 2025, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $51 to $55.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on December 05, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when GMT CAPITAL CORP sold 42,400 shares for $27.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,149,040 led to the insider holds 2,197,800 shares of the business.

GMT CAPITAL CORP sold 42,400 shares of CBRL for $1,083,744 on Dec 29 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,240,200 shares after completing the transaction at $25.56 per share. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, GMT CAPITAL CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 42,400 shares for $26.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,103,672 and left with 2,282,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBRL now has a Market Capitalization of 690384704 and an Enterprise Value of 1922743680. As of this moment, Cracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.922.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CBRL is 1.26, which has changed by -0.4596573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CBRL has reached a high of $71.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.43%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CBRL traded about 1.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CBRL traded about 1981360 shares per day. A total of 24.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.61M. Insiders hold about 1.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.29% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRL as of 1767139200 were 6002369 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1764288000 on 5100588. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6002369 and a Short% of Float of 44.529998.

Dividends & Splits

CBRL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030788178. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.62. The current Payout Ratio is 48.44% for CBRL, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-03-22 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) is currently in the spotlight, with 9.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.35 and -$1.62.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $862.89M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $869M to a low estimate of $850.19M. The current estimate, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s year-ago sales were $949.44MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $769.27M. There is a high estimate of $780.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $749.96M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.48B and the low estimate is $3.28B.