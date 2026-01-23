Financial Metrics Unveiled: Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (NYSE: HIG) closed at $129.95 in the last session, up 0.30% from day before closing price of $129.56. In other words, the price has increased by $0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. HIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $160.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Costello Beth Ann sold 35,339 shares for $136.58 per share. The transaction valued at 4,826,771 led to the insider holds 77,574 shares of the business.

Costello Beth Ann bought 35,339 shares of HIG for $4,847,804 on Jan 02 ’26. On Nov 26 ’25, another insider, TOOKER ADIN M, who serves as the President of the company, sold 6,731 shares for $137.90 each. As a result, the insider received 928,205 and left with 31,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIG now has a Market Capitalization of 36243091456 and an Enterprise Value of 36546605056. As of this moment, Hartford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.309 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.509.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIG is 0.61, which has changed by 0.16207731 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIG has reached a high of $140.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.97%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIG traded on average about 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1467890 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 279.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.66M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.56% stake in the company. Shares short for HIG as of 1767139200 were 4884482 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1764288000 on 4864659. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4884482 and a Short% of Float of 2.33.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HIG is 2.16, which was 2.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016054338. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 18.65% for HIG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-07-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG) is currently under the scrutiny of 22.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.34, with high estimates of $3.68 and low estimates of $3.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.92 and $12.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.6. EPS for the following year is $13.3, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $14.25 and $12.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.32B to a low estimate of $7.32B. The current estimate, Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The)’s year-ago sales were $6.88BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.44B. There is a high estimate of $7.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.4B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.54BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.42B and the low estimate is $29.57B.