Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) closed at $46.5 up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $46.18. In other words, the price has increased by $0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.52 million shares were traded. SNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sanofi ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNY now has a Market Capitalization of 112943415296 and an Enterprise Value of 69760647168. As of this moment, Sanofi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.519 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.656.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNY is 0.44, which has changed by -0.12004572 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNY has reached a high of $60.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.86%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNY has traded an average of 2.65M shares per day and 3794410 over the past ten days. A total of 2.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.42B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.88% stake in the company. Shares short for SNY as of 1767139200 were 7743573 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1764288000 on 6252649. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7743573 and a Short% of Float of 0.36000002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SNY is 2.21, from 0.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.87.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Sanofi ADR (SNY) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.78 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.6. EPS for the following year is $4.89, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $4.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.18B to a low estimate of $11.02B. The current estimate, Sanofi ADR’s year-ago sales were $10.56BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.92B. There is a high estimate of $9.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.92B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.08BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.3B and the low estimate is $45.56B.