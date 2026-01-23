Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Caleres Inc (CAL)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) was $12.64 for the day, down -9.97% from the previous closing price of $14.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. CAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Schmidt John W bought 7,600 shares for $13.39 per share. The transaction valued at 101,778 led to the insider holds 453,480 shares of the business.

Greeley Lori bought 9,000 shares of CAL for $159,964 on Mar 27 ’25. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAL now has a Market Capitalization of 428439904 and an Enterprise Value of 1364158848. As of this moment, Caleres’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.505 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.215.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAL is 0.64, which has changed by -0.29940122 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAL has reached a high of $20.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.54%.

Shares Statistics:

CAL traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 610700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.50M. Insiders hold about 4.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.67% stake in the company. Shares short for CAL as of 1767139200 were 5544055 with a Short Ratio of 5.10, compared to 1764288000 on 8034968. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5544055 and a Short% of Float of 20.76.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, CAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01994302. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 9.07% for CAL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-04-03 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 3.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Caleres Inc (CAL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $693.68M to a low estimate of $680.4M. The current estimate, Caleres Inc’s year-ago sales were $639.23M

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.72BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $2.88B.

