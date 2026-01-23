Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Sotera Health Co (SHC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $18.98 in the prior trading day, Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) closed at $18.9, down -0.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. SHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.205 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 ’25 when Petras Michael B. Jr. sold 434,104 shares for $16.45 per share. The transaction valued at 7,141,011 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Petras Michael B. Jr. sold 315,896 shares of SHC for $5,196,489 on Dec 08 ’25. The Chairman & CEO now owns 552,790 shares after completing the transaction at $16.45 per share. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, Michael B. Petras, Jr., who serves as the Chairman, CEO of the company, bought 750,000 shares for $16.75 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHC now has a Market Capitalization of 5369375232 and an Enterprise Value of 7349473280. As of this moment, Sotera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 97.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.389 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.325.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHC is 1.82, which has changed by 0.39047623 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $19.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.20%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1971090 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 284.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.26M. Insiders hold about 22.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.79% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of 1767139200 were 7033415 with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1764288000 on 7621320. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7033415 and a Short% of Float of 4.5600000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.16. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $300.68M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $301.74M to a low estimate of $299.9M. The current estimate, Sotera Health Co’s year-ago sales were $290.2MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.02M. There is a high estimate of $278.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $262.36M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.21B.