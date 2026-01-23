Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s stock clocked out at $22.06, down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $22.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.44 million shares were traded. ZIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.015.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZIM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

On October 02, 2024, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when Ben-Amram Eyal bought 5,000 shares for $19.88 per share.

Dotan Saar bought 4,000 shares of ZIM for $79,480 on Dec 04 ’25. On Nov 26 ’25, another insider, Ben-Amram Eyal, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $19.51 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIM now has a Market Capitalization of 2657292544 and an Enterprise Value of 6372292608. As of this moment, Zim’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.734.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZIM is 1.62, which has changed by 0.3319502 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has reached a high of $24.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZIM traded 4.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3881490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.05M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.14% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIM as of 1767139200 were 18502214 with a Short Ratio of 3.85, compared to 1764288000 on 22340166. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18502214 and a Short% of Float of 15.540000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.98, with high estimates of -$0.98 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.71. EPS for the following year is -$3.69, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$3.28 and -$4.09.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.41B. The current estimate, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.17BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B. There is a high estimate of $1.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.1B and the low estimate is $5.09B.

