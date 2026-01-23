Financial Health Check: Examining Staar Surgical Co (STAA)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ: STAA) closed the day trading at $19.89 down -3.49% from the previous closing price of $20.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. STAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STAA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.35 and its Current Ratio is at 5.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On April 21, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. bought 27,485 shares for $22.05 per share. The transaction valued at 606,138 led to the insider holds 15,453,629 shares of the business.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. bought 336,946 shares of STAA for $7,284,281 on Jan 06 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 15,356,437 shares after completing the transaction at $21.62 per share. On Jan 07 ’26, another insider, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 66,467 shares for $22.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,462,301 and bolstered with 15,422,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STAA now has a Market Capitalization of 981888768 and an Enterprise Value of 835824448. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.625 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STAA is 1.08, which has changed by -0.1570552 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STAA has reached a high of $30.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.70%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STAA traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STAA traded about 1840260 shares per day. A total of 49.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.32M. Insiders hold about 0.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.27% stake in the company. Shares short for STAA as of 1767139200 were 4148308 with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 1764288000 on 3982615. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4148308 and a Short% of Float of 14.66.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.78 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $75.54M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.3M to a low estimate of $72.98M. The current estimate, Staar Surgical Co’s year-ago sales were $48.95MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.98M. There is a high estimate of $79.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $254.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $257.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.9MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.5M and the low estimate is $271M.