Deeper Dive: Understanding XMax Inc (XWIN) Through its Various Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of XMax Inc (NASDAQ: XWIN) closed at $5.79 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $5.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. XWIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.0594 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XWIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.23 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XWIN now has a Market Capitalization of 242509680 and an Enterprise Value of 242134736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.277 whereas that against EBITDA is -135.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XWIN is 1.29, which has changed by 9.051724 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XWIN has reached a high of $6.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.15%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XWIN traded on average about 826.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 682580 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.18M. Insiders hold about 2.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.22% stake in the company. Shares short for XWIN as of 1767139200 were 1597767 with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1764288000 on 1119989. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1597767 and a Short% of Float of 3.85.

