Deeper Dive: Understanding XMax Inc (XWIN) Through its Various Ratios

The price of XMax Inc (NASDAQ: XWIN) closed at $5.79 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $5.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. XWIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.0594 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XWIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.23 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XWIN now has a Market Capitalization of 242509680 and an Enterprise Value of 242134736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.277 whereas that against EBITDA is -135.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XWIN is 1.29, which has changed by 9.051724 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XWIN has reached a high of $6.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.15%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XWIN traded on average about 826.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 682580 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.18M. Insiders hold about 2.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.22% stake in the company. Shares short for XWIN as of 1767139200 were 1597767 with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1764288000 on 1119989. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1597767 and a Short% of Float of 3.85.