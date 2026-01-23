Ratios in Focus: Analyzing ALT5 Sigma Corp (ALTS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, ALT5 Sigma Corp (NASDAQ: ALTS) closed at $2.3 down -6.50% from its previous closing price of $2.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.18 million shares were traded. ALTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ALT5 Sigma Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when DANZIGER DAVID C. bought 10,000 shares for $7.30 per share. The transaction valued at 73,000 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALTS now has a Market Capitalization of 290258080 and an Enterprise Value of 325169088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.065 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.924.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALTS is 1.75, which has changed by -0.5358491 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALTS has reached a high of $10.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.62%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALTS has traded an average of 4.67M shares per day and 6782230 over the past ten days. A total of 126.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.02M. Insiders hold about 12.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTS as of 1767139200 were 13050682 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1764288000 on 14196518. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13050682 and a Short% of Float of 11.560000500000001.